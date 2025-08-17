Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ex-Halo DFA’d By Rival, Outfielder Exceeding Expectations, Zach Neto History

Aaron Coloma

Aug 13, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) and right fielder Jo Adell (7)celebrate a win after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost the series against the Athletics on Saturday, falling in the second game of the series, 7-2. The Halos struggled on offense for the second consecutive night, and were unable to contain the A's bats once again.

The A's DFA'd a former Angels infielder, Gio Urshela, ahead of the series Friday. Urshela spent 2023 at the Big A, however suffered a pelvis injury in June 2023 and didn't play a game for the Halos again.

Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio has been fantastic since coming up to the majors, both offensively and defensively. Interim manager Ray Montgomery commented on the 26-year-old's efforts, saying he had exceeded expectations since his arrival.

Despite their opening game loss, shortstop Zach Neto made history Friday night, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to have 20 home runs and 20 steals in the same season.

Other players who have achieved the feat are Don Baylor, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

