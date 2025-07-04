Angels Notes: Ex-Halo Suddenly Retires, Unfortunate Injury Announcement, Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, on Thursday and improved to 42-42 on the year. Jose Soriano threw seven strikeouts in as many scoreless innings, allowing just three hits on the day.
In other news, a former Halos outfielder has retired from baseball after 13 seasons. His time in Anaheim was brief, but he was still seen as a veteran 'pillar' around the league.
Additionally, the Angels made an unfortunate injury announcement regarding Christian Moore. Last year's first-round draft pick has been moved to the injured list with a thumb strain.
Finally, the Halos have a blockbuster trade idea as an insider recently linked an All-Star ace to the ball club. The right-hander can certainly benefit from not only a change of scenery, but a more pitcher-friendly ballpark at Angel Stadium.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
