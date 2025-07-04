Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ex-Halo Suddenly Retires, Unfortunate Injury Announcement, Blockbuster Trade Idea

Gabe Smallson

Jun 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) looks up after being hit by pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, on Thursday and improved to 42-42 on the year. Jose Soriano threw seven strikeouts in as many scoreless innings, allowing just three hits on the day.

In other news, a former Halos outfielder has retired from baseball after 13 seasons. His time in Anaheim was brief, but he was still seen as a veteran 'pillar' around the league.

Additionally, the Angels made an unfortunate injury announcement regarding Christian Moore. Last year's first-round draft pick has been moved to the injured list with a thumb strain.

Finally, the Halos have a blockbuster trade idea as an insider recently linked an All-Star ace to the ball club. The right-hander can certainly benefit from not only a change of scenery, but a more pitcher-friendly ballpark at Angel Stadium.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

