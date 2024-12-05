Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ex-Halos Catcher Not Retiring, Yusei Kikuchi Contract Details, All-Star Reliever to LA?

Noah Camras

Sep 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have made one of the biggest splashes of free agency thus far, signing left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal.

While the deal was already the largest ever given out by general manager Perry Minasian since he took over the Angels in 2020, new reports have come out revealing some of the incredible perks Kikuchi gets with the deal.

In other Angels news, a former Halos catcher isn't yet ready to call it a carer as he enters what would be his 15th season in Major League Baseball.

And finally, the Angels have been linked to an All-Star reliever who could shore up the bullpen coming over from an American League West rival.

Noah Camras
