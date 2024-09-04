Angels Notes: Extra-Innings Loss, Shohei Ohtani Returns, Carson Fulmer Update
The Angels lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-2 in 10 innings. Shohei Ohtani did little damage in his return to Anaheim, but intentionally walking him with an open base in the 10th set up Mookie Betts' three-run home run to seal the game.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Will the Angels Honor Shohei Ohtani at Angel Stadium?
Shohei Ohtani's return to Angel Stadium as a member of the Dodgers posed a self-imposed dilemma on the Angels: would the team will formally recognize his significant contributions during the six seasons he spent with them? (Postscript: they did.)
Angels’ Pitcher Carson Fulmer’s Elbow Concerns
In a recent development, Angels' pitcher Carson Fulmer experienced elbow discomfort during his start against the Blue Jays on Aug. 25. Despite pushing through the game, the pain led to his elbow being drained and subsequently, his placement on the 15-day injured list, with hopes still intact to pitch in the 2024 season.
Shohei Ohtani Looks Past Contract Issues with Angels
Shohei Ohtani, setting aside any emotionally charged memories of his tenure with the Angels,expressed a desire to look forward and not dwell on the team's decision not to re-sign him. As he faces his old team, Ohtani’s focus remains on his present with the Dodgers.