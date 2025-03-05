Angels Notes: Former Angel Retires, Major Injury Updates on 2 Stars, Zach Neto’s Change
The Los Angeles Angels saw a former All-Star retire after 13 seasons, three All-Star selections, and a World Series ring. The Los Angeles native will be missed around the baseball world.
Two key pieces of the Angels roster, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo, saw positive injury updates after concerning injury news this week. Most recently, Rengifo was a late scratch to the starting lineup in Monday's Cactus League contest.
Zach Neto is undergoing a major change this offseason that is sure to help him out in the batters box. With 23 home runs in his first full MLB campaign, the shortstop may see even better numbers in 2025 thanks to this swing improvement.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
