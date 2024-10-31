Angels Notes: Former Halos Reliever Signs in NL, Mike Trout Future, Juan Soto to LA?
In this story:
The Los Angeles Angels offseason is well underway after another disappointing season.
The Angels will look to finally end their postseason drought next season, but that starts with a strong offseason.
The Angels will look at ways to maximize Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon's contracts, while also building a contending team around them. Moreover, they'll see if they can find value in free agency on lower-valued contracts.
With the offseason already underway in Anaheim, there are plenty of recent storylines surrounding the team's plans. Here's all the latest Angels news and headlines:
Former Angels Reliever Signs With NL Powerhouse on Minor League Deal
Mike Trout's Former Teammate Reveals Information on Star's Future With Angels
Could the Angels Sign Juan Soto in Free Agency? MLB Insider Reveals Answer
Angels Offseason: 4 Players Set to Hit Free Agency
Angels Top Prospect is Dominating in Arizona Fall League
Published