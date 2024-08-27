Halos Today

Angels Notes: Former Pitcher’s Record Shot, Free Agent Buzz, Roster Churn

Aug 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (36) reacts after retiring Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels got a badly needed day off Monday after suffering a four-game sweep in Toronto. Tuesday, they're back at it in Detroit to take on the Tigers. Johnny Cueto gets his second big league start since his promotion.

Waiver Claim Puts Ex-Angels Pitcher on Brink of Record

The Miami Marlins claimed former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Mike Baumann off waivers. Baumann, who was recently designated for assignment by the Angels, now has a shot at making baseball history with his new team, dubious though it might be. It's a rare achievement either way.

Angels in the Mix for Promising Free Agent Pitcher

Reports are emerging that the Angels could be a dark horse contender in the chase for a high-profile American League All-Star pitcher. This potential acquisition could dramatically bolster the team's pitching staff, possibly giving the Angels the ace they have been searching for.

Angels’ Busy Season with Pitching Decisions

In a significant roster move, the Angels designated pitcher Mike Baumann for assignment, marking his fourth DFA of the season. The move was necessary to create room for rookie Ryan Zeferjahn, whom the Angels acquired in a deadline-day trade and could be part of the team's long-term plans.

