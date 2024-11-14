Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Add Coach, GM Talks Latest Signing, Blockbuster Trade Incoming?

Noah Camras

Nov 15, 2023; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (left) with general manager Perry Minasian at introductory press conference at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels added All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud this week, and he spoke to reporters for the first time as a Halo on Wednesday. Angels general manager Perry Minasian talked about the mindset behind the signing, and what he expects d'Arnaud to bring to the club for the next two seasons.

The addition of d'Arnaud, however, does seem to signal a trade is coming. Additionally, Minasian recently discussed how he feels the Halos are set up to make any trade they may desire this offseason.

Finally, in addition to d'Arnaud, the Angels added a coach who's very familiar with the new Halos catcher.

