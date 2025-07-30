Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Expected to Cut Ties With All-Star, Major Trade Deadline Updates, Taylor Ward Trade?

Gabe Smallson

Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3), Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (7) and Los Angeles Angels right fielder Gustavo Campero (51) head off the field after the final out of the ninth inning defeating the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers, 8-5, on Tuesday evening and improved to 53-55 on the year after they notched their third straight victory.

Benches cleared in the bottom of the eighth inning after Zach Neto and Mike Trout were hit in consecutive at-bats. Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery shouted at Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, leading both benches to clear.

In off the field news, the Halos are expected to part ways with an All-Star pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. Although the Angels are not entirely set to either buy or sell at Thursday's deadline, a key insider and former general manager made his prediction regarding the high-octane hurler.

In other trade deadline news, the lack of commitment to neither buying nor selling at the deadline seems to be the course of action through Thursday. With a playoff run unlikely without a major acquisition, many around the league question if the Angels' current squad has what it takes to get back to October.

Finally, a veteran who is no stranger to trade drama spoke honestly about his intentions beyond July 31. Taylor Ward has had an extremely productive season which can still benefit the Halos moving forward, but may also be enticing to contenders looking for an outfielder.

