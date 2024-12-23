Angels Notes: Halos Free Agent Signs, Mike Trout Health Update, Ex-Angel Back in AL West
The Miami Marlins have signed former Los Angeles Angels infielder Eric Wagaman to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Wagaman made his MLB debut with the Angels in September, hitting .250 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games, primarily playing third base.
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington provided a positive update on Mike Trout's status for next season, stating that Trout is "ready to go." Washington emphasized that even before Trout's knee injury, he was fully prepared to play, and he still showcases abilities that surpass 80 percent of other MLB players.
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela has reached an agreement with the Athletics, securing a deal worth $2.15 million guaranteed, along with the potential to earn an additional $400,000 in incentives.
