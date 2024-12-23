Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Free Agent Signs, Mike Trout Health Update, Ex-Angel Back in AL West

Maren Angus-Coombs

Apr 16, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) smiles at the end of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) smiles at the end of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Marlins have signed former Los Angeles Angels infielder Eric Wagaman to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Wagaman made his MLB debut with the Angels in September, hitting .250 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games, primarily playing third base.

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington provided a positive update on Mike Trout's status for next season, stating that Trout is "ready to go." Washington emphasized that even before Trout's knee injury, he was fully prepared to play, and he still showcases abilities that surpass 80 percent of other MLB players.

Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela has reached an agreement with the Athletics, securing a deal worth $2.15 million guaranteed, along with the potential to earn an additional $400,000 in incentives.

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Looking to Trade for Outfielder to Relieve Mike Trout: Report

Angels News: MLB Hall of Famer Tragically Passes Away at 65

Angels Free Agent Pitcher Signs With AL Contender

Angels GM Provides Update on Zach Neto Injury

Former Angels Reliever Joins AL West Rival on One-Year Deal

Angels' Ron Washington Provides Huge Update on Mike Trout Heading Into 2025

Former Angels Infielder Signs With AL West Rival

Angels Free Agent Signs With National League Squad

Angels Manager Ron Washington Wants MLB to Get Rid of Pitch Clock

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Home/Angels News