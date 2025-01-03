Angels Notes: Halos Free Agent Target Has $82M Offer, Ex-Angel Signs in AL
Former first baseman for the Los Angeles Angels, Mike Ford, has signed with the Minnesota Twins. He played 28 games with the Angels during the 2022 season, hitting .231 with four doubles, three home runs, and five runs batted in. He has also played with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, and Washington Nationals.
In other Angels news, the Halos are reportedly competing with four other teams for South Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim. Seeing as they need a second baseman for next season, he would be a perfect fit for Los Angeles.
Finally, Anthony Santander, a free agent outfielder that the Angels have shown interest in, has reportedly received an $82 million offer from the Toronto Blue Jays. If Los Angeles wants him on their squad, they'll have to make an offer that really competes with that.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Angels:
Former Angels First Baseman Signs With American League Contender
Angels Reportedly Competing With 4 Teams for Top Free Agent Target
Angels Free Agent Target Has $82 Million Offer on Table: Report
Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Pursuit of 50-Homer Slugger
Former Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB