Angels Notes: Halos Linked to $14M Trade Candidate, Lose Free Agent to White Sox
The Los Angeles Angels can acquire starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres via trade. Cease has been on the trade block for a majority of the offseason, but it remains to be seen whether the Halos can send a sufficient return package for the right-hander.
Angels free agent Brandon Drury signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox. Drury spent the last two seasons in Anaheim.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels $17 Million Free Agent Signs With American League Squad
Angels Linked to $14 Million All-Star Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Angels Lose Another Arbitration Case, Will Pay Utility Man Nearly $6 Million
Former Angels Outfielder Signs $5 Million Deal With NL West Contender