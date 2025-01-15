Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Linked to All-Star Closers, Could Land Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade

Noah Camras

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) pitches in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have been relatively quiet since early in free agency. However, that doesn't mean they're done making moves.

The Angels have been linked to multiple All-Star closers in recent days, and could potentially make a blockbuster addition to the bullpen before next season.

Additionally, the Angels have been linked to a pitcher who could be traded ahead of next season. He would solidify a rotation that already has two new pieces this offseason in Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks.

Finally, there have been major updates on Anthony Santander's free agency, as the Angels remain interested in the All-Star outfielder.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

