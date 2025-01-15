Angels Notes: Halos Linked to All-Star Closers, Could Land Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels have been relatively quiet since early in free agency. However, that doesn't mean they're done making moves.
The Angels have been linked to multiple All-Star closers in recent days, and could potentially make a blockbuster addition to the bullpen before next season.
Additionally, the Angels have been linked to a pitcher who could be traded ahead of next season. He would solidify a rotation that already has two new pieces this offseason in Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks.
Finally, there have been major updates on Anthony Santander's free agency, as the Angels remain interested in the All-Star outfielder.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Predicted to Sign $30 Million All-Star in Shocking Reunion
Angels Predicted to Land $66M All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Reveals Major Update to Anthony Santander Free Agency
Angels Linked to $37M All-Star Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Former Angels All-Star Drawing Interest From At Least 6 Teams
Orioles Add Former Angels Pitcher While Cutting Ex-Angel Top Prospect
Angels Officially Out of Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
Angels Join 11 LA Sports Teams to Make More Than $8 Million Donation to Wildfire Relief Efforts
Angels Tweets of the Day: