Angels Notes: Halos Linked to All-Star Third Baseman, World Series Winning Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Moves
The Los Angeles Angels were extremely aggressive in the early stages of the offseason, but the organization has yet to sign a big name free agent this winter.
However, there is a chance that could change very soon. The Angels have been linked to 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado.
There are also rumblings the Halos could sign Jack Flaherty, a homegrown player who wants to say in L.A. General manager Perry Minasian said he still had a few tricks up his sleeve at the Winter Meetings.
Angels fans have endured losing seasons for practically the last decade and deserve a blockbuster signing.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
