Angels Notes: Halos Linked to All-Star Third Baseman, World Series Winning Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Moves

Valentina Martinez

May 13, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) high fives starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels were extremely aggressive in the early stages of the offseason, but the organization has yet to sign a big name free agent this winter.

However, there is a chance that could change very soon. The Angels have been linked to 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado.

There are also rumblings the Halos could sign Jack Flaherty, a homegrown player who wants to say in L.A. General manager Perry Minasian said he still had a few tricks up his sleeve at the Winter Meetings.

Angels fans have endured losing seasons for practically the last decade and deserve a blockbuster signing.

