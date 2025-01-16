Angels Notes: Halos Linked to Potential $100M Pitcher, Vladimir Guerrero Jr to Halos?
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly still looking to make another addition to their starting rotation this offseason.
Most recently, the Halos were linked to a top starting pitcher who could command a potential $100 million contract in free agency.
However, it's been reported that he's open to a potential short-team deal, which could be perfect for an Angels team not looking to spend too much money.
In other Angels news, an MLB analyst made a wild prediction, saying All-Star infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would wind up with the Halos next year.
Guerrero's father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., spent six seasons with the Angels on his way to a Hall of Fame career.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
