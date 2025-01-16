Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Linked to Potential $100M Pitcher, Vladimir Guerrero Jr to Halos?

Sep 24, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two run RBI double against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly still looking to make another addition to their starting rotation this offseason.

Most recently, the Halos were linked to a top starting pitcher who could command a potential $100 million contract in free agency.

However, it's been reported that he's open to a potential short-team deal, which could be perfect for an Angels team not looking to spend too much money.

In other Angels news, an MLB analyst made a wild prediction, saying All-Star infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would wind up with the Halos next year.

Guerrero's father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., spent six seasons with the Angels on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

