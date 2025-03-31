Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Lose Pitcher to Rival, Major Injury Update on Outfielder, Bold Predictions

Aug 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels left Chicago with a series win as they beat the White Sox, 3-2, on Sunday to clinch the series two games t one.

Sunday's victory in Chicago was unfortunately without a key outfielder taking on a larger role this season due to Mike Trout shifting to right field. Manager Ron Washington gave a significant update on when fans can expect to see him on the field next.

In off the field news, the Halos made many offseason acquisitions, but one of them didn't last with the team very long. After being acquired via trade in mid-March, he was designated for assignment, and subsequently picked up by a divisional rival without throwing a pitch for L.A.

Finally, a few bold predictions regarding the Angels' 2025 season have been made by an MLB insider. One is very positive and expands on a successful area last year, and one is much less flattering.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Lose Pitcher They Recently Traded For to AL West Rival

Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on Injured Angels Outfielder

MLB Insider Has 2 Bold Predictions for Angels' 2025 Season

Angels Starting Outfielder Out of Sunday's Lineup vs White Sox

