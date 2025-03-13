Angels Notes: Halos Make Another Roster Cut, Major Luis Rengifo Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels are continuing to trim down their roster ahead of Opening Day. The latest decision is considered surprising by many around the league after a productive showing in Triple-A last season.
A huge health update on veteran infielder Luis Rengifo was reported by the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. Rengifo is getting back into baseball action, but not quite in a conventional way.
The 28-year-old was taking at-bats in a minor league contest but didn't field or run the bases. The move was solely to get his timing and swing back as he has missed a few Cactus League contests due to hamstring soreness.
With Opening Day right around the corner, the Halos won't rush back the veteran to allow him to get as healthy as possible, and hopefully get his swing back for the start of 2025.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Decision on Offseason Acquisition's Status for Opening Day Roster
Angels Manager Provides Huge Update on Luis Rengifo Injury, Opening Day Status
Angels GM Believes 'Sky's the Limit' With Roster, Young Core
Angels GM Discusses Fifth Starter Competition
Angels' $1.8 Million Former Budding Star Predicted to Make Starting Rotation
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.