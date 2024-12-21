Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Another Trade, Patrick Sandoval Signs, Taylor Ward Deal?

Jun 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels made yet another trade on Friday, acquiring a 23-year-old pitcher from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a pitcher who was recently designated for assignment.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who was non-tendered by the Angels earlier this offseason, found his next home with an American League squad on a two-year deal worth more than $18 million.

And finally, rumors continue to circulate about a potential Taylor Ward trade. We have the latest updates on a potential deal.

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Make Trade With Braves, Swap Pitchers

Angels’ Patrick Sandoval Signs $18 Million Deal With AL Contender

Angels Star Outfielder 'There to Be Had' in Potential Blockbuster Trade: Report

Angels May Not Be on $74 Million All-Star's Wish List After All

