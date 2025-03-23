Angels Notes: Halos Make Exciting Roster Move, Mike Trout Discusses Important Topic
The Los Angeles Angels have been working all offseason to repair a roster that could only muster 63 wins last season, the lowest winning percentage in franchise history.
With key veteran acquisitions and pillars of the franchise returning from injury, the Halos are getting closer to reentering the contender conversation for the first time in over a decade. One of those offseason signees has been sent to the minors to continue working on his game before his return to the majors.
Additionally, another offseason edit to the roster has been moving Mike Trout from center field to right. This is mostly due to help lessen injury risk, but the three-time MVP spoke honestly about what the new role means to him.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Offseason Acquisition Sent to Minors Ahead of Opening Day
Angels’ Mike Trout Gets Honest About Position Change as Opening Day Nears
Angels Players Will Be Fined $500 For Breaking Ron Washington's New Rule
Angels Could Have 2-Hole Hitter Bunt a Lot in 2025, Says Ron Washington
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.