Angels Notes: Halos Make First Move of Offseason, Linked to Former MVP Outfielder

Catch up on the top Angels stories from the last few days!

Eva Geitheim

The Angels' offseason is underway and the team recently made their first moves. The Angels reinstated right-handers Andrew Wantz and José Marte from the injured list. They also outrighted right-hander Carson Fulmer, and infielders Charles Leblanc, Jack López, and Michael Stefanic to Triple-A.

With MLB free agency approaching, the Angels have been linked to former MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs last February, but can opt out of his contract if he wants. Bellinger won the MVP award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

