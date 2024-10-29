Angels Notes: Halos Make First Move of Offseason, Linked to Former MVP Outfielder
The Angels' offseason is underway and the team recently made their first moves. The Angels reinstated right-handers Andrew Wantz and José Marte from the injured list. They also outrighted right-hander Carson Fulmer, and infielders Charles Leblanc, Jack López, and Michael Stefanic to Triple-A.
With MLB free agency approaching, the Angels have been linked to former MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs last February, but can opt out of his contract if he wants. Bellinger won the MVP award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.
