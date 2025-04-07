Angels Notes: Halos Make History, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Logan O'Hoppe Hits 4th Straight Home Run
The Los Angeles Angels made franchise history on Sunday after their 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. For the first time since 2018, the Angels won the first three series of the season.
They now improve to 6-3, the first time they have had such a record since 2021.
In more historic news for the Halos, catcher Logan O'Hoppe became the first Halos catcher to hit a dinger in four straight games. Aside from the feat, the young backstop has been off to a scorching hot start this season for the Angels.
Finally, a blockbuster trade prediction is theorized by an MLB insider as the offense has finally 'woken up' in recent games, per manager Ron Washington. Based on the comments that this insider made, the trade is dependent on how well the Angels do closer to the trade deadline.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Franchise History Following Sunday's Win Over Guardians
Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe Makes Insane History With Yet Another Home Run
Angels Star Outfielder Linked to Potential Blockbuster Trade This Year
Angels' Mike Trout Predicted to Set Career-High in Home Runs in 2025
Angels' Mike Trout Reveals What He Said to Shohei Ohtani After Winning World Series With Dodgers
Angels Release Pitcher After Sustaining Serious Injury, Recall Former Undrafted Free Agent
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.