Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make History, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Logan O'Hoppe Hits 4th Straight Home Run

Gabe Smallson

Apr 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) watches as the ball clears the wall on a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) watches as the ball clears the wall on a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels made franchise history on Sunday after their 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. For the first time since 2018, the Angels won the first three series of the season.

They now improve to 6-3, the first time they have had such a record since 2021.

In more historic news for the Halos, catcher Logan O'Hoppe became the first Halos catcher to hit a dinger in four straight games. Aside from the feat, the young backstop has been off to a scorching hot start this season for the Angels.

Finally, a blockbuster trade prediction is theorized by an MLB insider as the offense has finally 'woken up' in recent games, per manager Ron Washington. Based on the comments that this insider made, the trade is dependent on how well the Angels do closer to the trade deadline.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Make Franchise History Following Sunday's Win Over Guardians

Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe Makes Insane History With Yet Another Home Run

Angels Star Outfielder Linked to Potential Blockbuster Trade This Year

Angels' Mike Trout Predicted to Set Career-High in Home Runs in 2025

Angels' Mike Trout Reveals What He Said to Shohei Ohtani After Winning World Series With Dodgers

Angels Release Pitcher After Sustaining Serious Injury, Recall Former Undrafted Free Agent

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News