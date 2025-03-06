Angels Notes: Halos Make Huge Roster Move, Major Update on Injured $33 Million Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels made a major roster move recently as five players were involved. A few players that fans have seen a lot of in the Cactus League so far have been moved to the minors.
The Halos also provided a major update on one of their top relievers as he hasn't pitched since 2023. This player isn't looking to rush his process, but he is feeling good and the feels things have been smoother in his rehab process than he expected.
Although there is no official timetable yet, the reliever is hoping to be back by July as Angels fans will finally get a look at this pitcher in Halos red.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
