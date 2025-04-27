Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Massive Roster Move, Infielder Suffers Injury, Major Team Meeting

Gabe Smallson

Apr 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels first base Nolan Schanuel (18) is assisted by manager Ron Washington (left) and a team trainer after suffering a knee injury during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Minnesota Twins, 5-1, Saturday night. They fell to 12-14 after they dropped their second in a row.

Ahead of the eventual loss, the Halos made a number of roster moves. Of the many roster edits, a veteran was designated for assignment, and a young reliever was sent back down to Triple-A after just one appearance in 2025.

During the loss, a key member of the Angels infield was injured after fouling a ball off of his knee. He was forced to exit the game during the fourth inning and the team provided a concerning update after the fact.

Finally, the Halos had a team meeting to discuss their recent struggles. Manager Ron Washington and a few key players addressed their team after a promising start to the year is now turning sour.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

