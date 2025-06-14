Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Lose Pitcher, Major Trade Updates
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 2-0, to the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game set at Camden Yards on Friday night. The Halos fell to 33-35 on the year.
Despite the loss on Friday evening, the Angels called up their top prospect in a massive roster move. Last year's No. 8 overall draft pick made his way to The Show and started the contest at second base.
Additionally, the Halos lost a pitcher by way of a waiver claim to a National League team. The right-hander had a short stint in an Angels uniform as he now heads East.
Finally, a notable Angels All-Star has been linked to an American League contender as the trade deadline intensifies. The southpaw can potentially net a major return as he is currently posting his best strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2022.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Officially Call Up Top Prospect in Massive Roster Move
Angels Lose Pitcher on Waiver Claim to National League Foe
Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to AL Contender as Trade Deadline Fit
2 Angels Have Seen Their Trade Value 'Soar' as Deadline Nears
Angels Manager Hopes to Not Make Starting Rotation Change All Season
Angels vs Orioles Won’t Start on Time on Friday
Angels' $5 Million Infielder Having 'Slow' Recovery From Injury
