Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Lose Pitcher, Major Trade Updates

Gabe Smallson

Jun 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Christian Moore (4) runs off of the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Christian Moore (4) runs off of the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 2-0, to the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game set at Camden Yards on Friday night. The Halos fell to 33-35 on the year.

Despite the loss on Friday evening, the Angels called up their top prospect in a massive roster move. Last year's No. 8 overall draft pick made his way to The Show and started the contest at second base.

Additionally, the Halos lost a pitcher by way of a waiver claim to a National League team. The right-hander had a short stint in an Angels uniform as he now heads East.

Finally, a notable Angels All-Star has been linked to an American League contender as the trade deadline intensifies. The southpaw can potentially net a major return as he is currently posting his best strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2022.

