Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Major Injury Updates, Bold Prediction, Mike Trout MVP?
The Los Angeles Angels have outrighted southpaw Jack Dashwood to Triple-A Salt Lake upon the Southern California native clearing waivers. After being designated for assignment when Yoan Moncada was sent to the injured list and J.D. Davis was added to the roster, he was not claimed by another team.
The Halos are reportedly close to getting last year's WAR and RBI leader back on the field. Zach Neto has been dazzling offensively during his Triple-A assignment but has a few more defensive hurdles to overcome before he makes it back to Anaheim.
Another productive player is closing in on making not just his 2025 debut, but his debut for the Halos. After an injury-riddled 2024 soon after being acquired, the reliever has a massive update on when fans can finally see him on the mound.
Additionally, a baseball insider made a bold prediction for an Angels prospect that didn't make the team after spring training. According to the insider, this summer may be when he breaks through to the Big A.
Finally, a familiar face is linked to a familiar award. Mike Trout was named a 'dark horse' candidate for the MVP award this season, but with the numbers he has already put up, he is looking less like a dark horse and more like a potential leader in the race.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Zach Neto Could Return to Angels This Week
Angels Insider Provides Massive Update on Injured $33 Million Reliever Who's Yet to Pitch
MLB Insiders Reveal Bold Prediction for Angels' Top Prospect in 2025
Angels Star Named 'Dark Horse' MVP Candidate in 2025
