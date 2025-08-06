Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Predicted to Land Cy Young Pitcher, Arte Moreno Slammed

Aug 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) prepares to bat in the dugout during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 7-3, against the Tampa Bay Rays, evening up the series at one a piece.

The Angels moved to 55-59, as Jose Soriano was handed the loss after giving up seven runs in the fourth inning, effectively ending the game.

Before the game against Tampa, the Angels placed Yoan Moncada on the restricted list, and Niko Kavadas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City. Moncada is taking the US citizenship test.

In other news, the Angels are predicted to land starter Shane Bieber, who has a player option for the upcoming season and may hit the market if he does well when he comes back from injury.

The move might help ease tensions between fans and ownership. Among Angels fans and with insiders around the league, Arte Moreno has garnered a negative reputation over the years.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

