Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Zach Neto Injury Update, Major Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Angels didn't play on Thursday, but did make a roster move. Veteran infielder Kevin Newman was reinstated from the paternity list while Kyren Paris was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake.
In other news, star shortstop Zach Neto revealed the results of the MRI on his shoulder as well as a return timeline. Neto was forced to leave Tuesday's thrilling victory early after jamming his surgically-repaired shoulder while attempting to steal second base, and later making an uncharacteristic throwing error that was likely due to the discomfort.
Finally, as the trade deadline gets closer, more insiders have been linking various Angels players to potential trades. A star outfielder and reliever could potentially garner some prospects to a Halos farm system that is in need of a boost.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Reveal Zach Neto's MRI Results on Injured Shoulder, Return Timeline
Angels Star Outfielder Linked to 6 Teams as Trade Deadline Looms
Angels Could Get 'Hefty' Return for Breakout Reliever Linked to 6 Teams at Trade Deadline
Angels Castoff, Former All-Star Gets $1.75 Million in Longshot Comeback Bid
MLB Analyst Campaigns for Angels Rising Star to Make All-Star Game
Recently-Signed Angels Veteran Hits 2 Grand Slams in One Game in Triple-A
Angels Tweets of the Day:
