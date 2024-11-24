Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Surprise Move, Huge Free Agent Prediction, and More

Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout during the MLB game against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout during the MLB game against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels non-tendered starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval after six seasons with the team. Sandoval, 28, underwent Tommy John surgery in late June and his timeline to return for the 2025 season remains uncertain.

It's possible Sandoval won't pitch at all next season. The Angels chose to part ways with the left-hander as general manager Perry Minasian looks to strengthen the rotation this winter.

The Angels have been one of the most active teams in the early weeks of the offseason. There is speculation that the Halos could land a free agent pitcher on a budget-friendly deal.

