Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Add Infielder, Lose Pitcher to AL West Rival

The Angels continue to make moves.

Eva Geitheim

Nov 15, 2023; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian at press conference at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels' offseason is off to a busy start. They traded for infielder Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations. Kingery spent almost a decade with the Phillies, and was previously one of the organization's top prospects.

The Angels also added another infielder in Ryan Noda, who they claimed off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Noda primarily spent the 2024 MLB season playing in Triple-A.

Finally, former Angels pitcher Roansy Contreras was claimed off outright waivers by the Texas Rangers. He was traded to the Angels in May 2024 from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Eva Geitheim
