Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Linked to All-Star Third Baseman in Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Wednesday, acquiring a catcher from the Chicago White Sox. To make room on the 40-man roster, they designated a former top prospect for assignment.
The reason the Angels needed to add a catcher is because they dealt one last month. Coincidentally enough, that same player was traded to the White Sox this week, thus making their catcher expendable.
Finally, the Angels have been linked to an All-Star third baseman who could replace Anthony Rendon and provide major power and depth to the Halos lineup.
