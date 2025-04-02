Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Major Zach Neto Development, Mike Trout and Ron Washington Talk Torpedo Bats
The Los Angeles Angels won an 11-inning thriller against the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-7, on Tuesday evening. Kyren Paris broke the deadlock with an RBI single in the 11th as Yoan Moncada finalized the fourth win of the season with a two-run double.
The Halos also made a trade Tuesday evening as they sent right-hander Michael Petersen to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. He was already designated for assignment as a result of acquiring Jake Eder from the Chicago White Sox.
There was more roster news Tuesday as shortstop Zach Neto made a major milestone in his recovery from shoulder surgery after injuring it last September. Veterans Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman have been filling in at shortstop in his place.
Finally, the new topic taking over the baseball world are the torpedo style bats. The bats look similar to bowling pins as the barrel has been lowered a few inches to give batters more power without gaining more bat weight.
Mike Trout made his decision about whether or not he will make the switch amid a slow start to the year, while manager Ron Washington doesn't seem to be too keen on them.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
