Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Massive Roster Cut, Huge Injury Update on $5M Infielder

Gabe Smallson

Mar 18, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) is caught stealing second base by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery (4) in the fifth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
A southpaw reliever is heading over to the Los Angeles Angels as they made a major trade to acquire him from the Atlanta Braves. As a result, however, a newly signed veteran has been designated for assignment.

That wasn't the only roster move to clear space as two more players have been cut, paring down the spring roster before Opening Day. The roster now stands at 36 as the team needs to get down to the MLB-mandated 26-man squad before March 27.

With all the uncertainty on rostered talent, a major health update has been made with a key free agent signing. The infielder was previously going through a setback in his recovery, but he recently gave comments that should make fans feel more optimistic on his debut with the team.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Make Trade, Acquire Reliever From Braves

Angels Cut 2 More Players as Spring Roster Dwindles

Angels' $5 Million Infielder Optimistic for Opening Day Status Despite Setback

Angels Manager Urges One of Center Fielders to 'Take Over' Race Amid Struggles

Angels Option Potential 5th Starter, Competition Now Down to 2 Players

Angels Tweets of the Day:

