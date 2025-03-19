Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Massive Roster Cut, Huge Injury Update on $5M Infielder

Angels Star Wars Weekend is not so far, far away! 🌌



Join us at Angel Stadium in one month and enjoy a Postgame Light Show, featuring 800 drones, on Friday, April 18 & a collectible Big A & Millennium Falcon giveaway on Saturday, April 19. Visit https://t.co/nAE6Pb23rf for info. pic.twitter.com/6G8m3vwJ8C