Angels Notes: Halos Meet With Likely Top Draft Pick, Major Trade Updates, Loss to Yankees

Valentina Martinez

Jun 19, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels did not secure the series sweep over the New York Yankees Thursday, ultimately falling 7-3 in the Bronx.

In other news, Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle said he met with the Angels for an hour Wednesday.

Additionally, the Angels have yet to confirm whether they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline in light of their recent success. Nevertheless, there have been updates on the Angels' potential plans this summer.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Scratch Outfielder From Triple-A Lineup at Last Minute

Angels Met With Prospective No. 2 MLB Draft Pick

Angels' Ron Washington on Breakout Starting Pitcher: 'He Has It'

Angels vs Yankees Enters Yet Another Delay on Thursday

Angels vs Yankees Enter Delay During 2nd Inning on Thursday

Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to 3 Contenders Ahead of Trade Deadline

MLB Insider Says 2 Angels All-Stars Will Attract Tons of Interest at Trade Deadline

