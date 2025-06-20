Angels Notes: Halos Meet With Likely Top Draft Pick, Major Trade Updates, Loss to Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels did not secure the series sweep over the New York Yankees Thursday, ultimately falling 7-3 in the Bronx.
In other news, Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle said he met with the Angels for an hour Wednesday.
Additionally, the Angels have yet to confirm whether they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline in light of their recent success. Nevertheless, there have been updates on the Angels' potential plans this summer.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
