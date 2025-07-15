Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Named MLB Draft Loser, Pitcher Gets Honest on Trade Deadline, Zach Neto Injury Update

Gabe Smallson

Jul 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after hitting a home run in the first inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after hitting a home run in the first inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels were named one of the biggest losers of the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Halos 'whiffed' according to a key MLB insider and former general manager, as right-hander Tyler Bremner (the Angels' pick) was ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect.

Additionally, with all the craziness around the baseball world leading up to the trade deadline, the Halos have an All-Star pitcher who spoke honestly about his desires for the second half of the season. Despite the rumors and trade ideas swirling, the veteran wants to stay in Anaheim, at least for the remainder of 2025.

Finally, star shortstop Zach Neto provided a major injury update. An injury to the same shoulder that required surgery at the end of last season and a late start for this season caused Neto to miss two games at the end of June and has impacted him periodically.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Named Biggest Loser of MLB Draft First Round

Angels' $10 Million All-Star Doesn't Want to Be Traded at Deadline

Angels' Zach Neto Provides Major Injury Update

Angels' Top Pick Reveals He Was Shocked to Get Selected No. 2 Overall

Angels' Nolan Schanuel Joins Mike Trout in Incredible Statistical History

Angels Starting Pitcher Makes Intentions Known as Trade Deadline Approaches

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News