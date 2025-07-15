Angels Notes: Halos Named MLB Draft Loser, Pitcher Gets Honest on Trade Deadline, Zach Neto Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels were named one of the biggest losers of the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Halos 'whiffed' according to a key MLB insider and former general manager, as right-hander Tyler Bremner (the Angels' pick) was ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect.
Additionally, with all the craziness around the baseball world leading up to the trade deadline, the Halos have an All-Star pitcher who spoke honestly about his desires for the second half of the season. Despite the rumors and trade ideas swirling, the veteran wants to stay in Anaheim, at least for the remainder of 2025.
Finally, star shortstop Zach Neto provided a major injury update. An injury to the same shoulder that required surgery at the end of last season and a late start for this season caused Neto to miss two games at the end of June and has impacted him periodically.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
