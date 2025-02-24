Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos OF Signs With Rival, Nonexistent Extension Talks, Zach Neto Injury Update

Sep 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar (12) scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar chose not to retire this offseason, and instead, signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Angels have not had extension talks with key utility player, Luis Rengifo. However, Rengifo said after playing six seasons in Anaheim, he feels like it is "home."

Halos star Zach Neto is making good progress in his recovery this spring, and is actually ahead of schedule. He's hoping to make the Opening Day lineup.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

