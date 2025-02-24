Angels Notes: Halos OF Signs With Rival, Nonexistent Extension Talks, Zach Neto Injury Update
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar chose not to retire this offseason, and instead, signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.
The Angels have not had extension talks with key utility player, Luis Rengifo. However, Rengifo said after playing six seasons in Anaheim, he feels like it is "home."
Halos star Zach Neto is making good progress in his recovery this spring, and is actually ahead of schedule. He's hoping to make the Opening Day lineup.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Free Agent Foregoes Retirement, Signs With AL West Rival
Angels Have Not Had Contract Extension Talks With Key Utility Player
Angels Star Zach Neto Doing Everything He Can to Be Ready for Opening Day
Angels Could Use 2024 First-Round Pick as Anthony Rendon Replacement
Angels Sign Former Rays Top Prospect Pitcher
Angels May Already Have Their Center Fielder of the Future to Replace Mike Trout