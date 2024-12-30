Angels Notes: Halos Open to Trading Star, Linked to Top Infielder, Pete Alonso to LA?
The Los Angeles Angels are in rebuild mode and have been adding pieces to their roster puzzle all winter but they haven't completed a blockbuster trade that would shock fans. Now, there is a report that they could be open to trading one of their stars which would surely surprise baseball fans.
In a column for MLB.com, Angels beat writer Rhett Bollinger suggests the Halos should consider signing a former All-Star from the Seattle Mariners to complete their infield lineup.
Could the Polar Bear be heading to Los Angeles? Pete Alonso, the free-agent first baseman for the New York Mets, remains available as other teams like the Yankees, Astros, Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Nationals have filled their first-base needs through trades or signings.
