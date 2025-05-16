Angels Notes: Halos Pitcher Released From Hospital, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Padres Relievers Shades LA
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher George Klassen was released from the hospital and is on the concussion injured list. Klassen took a line drive to the head during Sunday's Double-A Rocket City game.
It remains a mystery what the Halos will do at the trade deadline, but Taylor Ward has been linked to the San Diego Padres as a replacement for Connor Joe, who was recently traded to the Cincinnati Reds.
The Angels recently concluded their series with the Padres Wednesday, but the matchup wasn't without its fair share of drama.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Pitcher Released From Hospital, Placed on Concussion Injured List
Angels Outfielder Linked to NL Powerhouse in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Angels All-Star Pens 3-Word Tribute to Former Teammate Shockingly Cut By Dodgers
Padres Reliever Throws Shade at Angels After Blowing Lead
