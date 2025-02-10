Angels Notes: Halos Predicted to Sign All-Star, Interested in Outfielder, Anthony Rendon to Bench?
The latest prediction for the Los Angeles Angels has the team signing reliever Craig Kimbrel. The right-hander would be a good addition for the Halos, especially since one of the team's biggest needs is the bullpen.
The Angels are showing interest in free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.
The recent signing of Yoan Moncada indicates the Angels will likely bench Anthony Rendon.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
