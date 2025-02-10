Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Predicted to Sign All-Star, Interested in Outfielder, Anthony Rendon to Bench?

Valentina Martinez

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The latest prediction for the Los Angeles Angels has the team signing reliever Craig Kimbrel. The right-hander would be a good addition for the Halos, especially since one of the team's biggest needs is the bullpen.

The Angels are showing interest in free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.

The recent signing of Yoan Moncada indicates the Angels will likely bench Anthony Rendon.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Predicted to Sign $15.7 Million 9-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Free Agent Move

Angels Showing Interest in $60 Million Outfielder in Free Agency

Angels’ Recent Signing Solidifies Anthony Rendon Benching, Says Insider

Former All-Star Can't Wait to Resurrect Career With Angels, Ron Washington

Angels' $7.8 Million Outfielder on MLB's All-Underrated Team for 2025

Angels Predicted to Lose Out on $60 Million Free Agent Target to AL West Rival

Angels' $5 Million Free Agent Chose Halos Over Interested NL Contender

Published
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/Angels News