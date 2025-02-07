Angels Notes: Halos Sign $5 Million Infielder, Predicted to Add World Series Winning Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels signed free agent third baseman Yoan Moncada to a one-year, $5 million deal Thursday.
While the Angels could use another reliable arm in the starting rotation, there appears to be more pressing needs in the bullpen. The Angels have been linked to a number of free agents this winter, but have failed to sign most of them.
Nevertheless, the Halos have the chance to add a veteran reliever in Joe Kelly, who won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers just four months ago. Kelly was unable to pitch in the postseason because of injury, but has three World Series titles on his resume.
