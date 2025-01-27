Angels Notes: Halos Predicted to Trade Star, Linked to Former Yankees, Dodgers Outfielder

Halos Today

May 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3), center fielder Mike Trout (27) and right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrate after the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels were active in signing players early in the offseason, but could make a huge trade involving one of their biggest stars.

Outfielder Taylor Ward emerged as a potential trade candidate long before the offseason, but many speculate he is destined to join the Philadelphia Phillies by the end of the winter.

The Angels could also sign a few more players ahead of spring training, including former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Predicted to Trade Star Outfielder to Phillies in Blockbuster Move

Angels Linked to Former Yankees, Dodgers $26M Outfielder in Free Agency

Angels' Mike Trout Could Reach Huge MLB Milestone in 2025

Angels Have 2 of MLB's Top Prospects, Per Baseball America

Slugger Pete Alonso Meets With Angels in Massive Free Agency Development: Report

