Angels Notes: Halos Predicted to Trade Star, Linked to Former Yankees, Dodgers Outfielder
The Los Angeles Angels were active in signing players early in the offseason, but could make a huge trade involving one of their biggest stars.
Outfielder Taylor Ward emerged as a potential trade candidate long before the offseason, but many speculate he is destined to join the Philadelphia Phillies by the end of the winter.
The Angels could also sign a few more players ahead of spring training, including former New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
