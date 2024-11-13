Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star Catcher, Predicted to Add Cy Young Winning Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels signed former All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal on Tuesday. D'Arnaud is the second former All-Star and second World Series champion the Angels have brought in this offseason.
The Angels have also been linked to Cy Young award winning pitcher Blake Snell. Snell is one of the top free agent pitchers available, and the Angels are open to adding to their rotation even after adding Kyle Hendricks.
Here are the top Angels stories:
