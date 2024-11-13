Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star Catcher, Predicted to Add Cy Young Winning Pitcher

The Angels have had a busy start to the week.

Eva Geitheim

Aug 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) slides into home plate against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) slides into home plate against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels signed former All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal on Tuesday. D'Arnaud is the second former All-Star and second World Series champion the Angels have brought in this offseason.

The Angels have also been linked to Cy Young award winning pitcher Blake Snell. Snell is one of the top free agent pitchers available, and the Angels are open to adding to their rotation even after adding Kyle Hendricks.

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva graduated from UCLA in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Communication. She has been covering college and professional sports since 2022.

