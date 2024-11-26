Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star From AL West Rival, MLB Announces Huge Schedule Change, Former MVP to LA?
The Los Angeles Angels signed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million contract. The deal is the largest the Angels have made in free agency under general manager Perry Minasian.
Also on Monday, Major League Baseball announced scheduling changes for the Angels' two series against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025. The changes come after the Rays' stadium, Tropicana Field, underwent significant damage from Hurricane Milton.
Finally, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Chicago Cubs could trade Cody Bellinger this offseason. Could the Angels land the former MVP?
Here's all the latest Angels news and stories:
