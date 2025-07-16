Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star's Son, Mike Trout Announcement, Major Injury Update

Jul 12, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) watches the flight of the ball on his two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels were represented by Yusei Kikuchi in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, and although he didn't play (due to last pitching on Saturday), his presence was surely felt among the game's best.

In other news, the Halos signed a two-time All-Star's son as an undrafted free agent shortly after the MLB Draft. The right-handed pitcher inked a minor league deal with the Angels and showed much improvement during his senior year at the University of the Pacific.

Additionally, superstar Mike Trout made an exciting announcement recently. The three-time MVP will boost the local economy of his hometown, Vineland, New Jersey, with what he is planning on doing.

Finally, acting manager Ray Montgomery provided a major update on an injured All-Star. The All-Star in question has only made 10 appearances with the Halos as he is most-likely eager to get back to his new team after the break.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

