Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star’s Son, Mike Trout Announcement, Major Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels were represented by Yusei Kikuchi in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, and although he didn't play (due to last pitching on Saturday), his presence was surely felt among the game's best.
In other news, the Halos signed a two-time All-Star's son as an undrafted free agent shortly after the MLB Draft. The right-handed pitcher inked a minor league deal with the Angels and showed much improvement during his senior year at the University of the Pacific.
Additionally, superstar Mike Trout made an exciting announcement recently. The three-time MVP will boost the local economy of his hometown, Vineland, New Jersey, with what he is planning on doing.
Finally, acting manager Ray Montgomery provided a major update on an injured All-Star. The All-Star in question has only made 10 appearances with the Halos as he is most-likely eager to get back to his new team after the break.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Two-Time All-Star's Son Following MLB Draft
Angels’ Mike Trout Makes Exciting Announcement
Angels Manager Provides Major Update on Injured All-Star
Angels Manager Reveals Whether or Not Halos Are Good Enough to Make Playoffs
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.