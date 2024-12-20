Angels Notes: Halos Sign Catcher, Linked to All-Star Infielder in Potential Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels made another free agent move this week, adding a former Kansas City Royals catcher to bolster the organization's depth. The Angels also added another catcher this week via a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
Additionally, the Angels have been linked to an All-Star infielder who was cut by an American League West rival. He would be a cost-effective option for the Halos to bolster the infield.
Finally, a player the Angels traded earlier this offseason has found his next home after being cut by the Atlanta Braves.
Here's all the latest Angels news and stories:
