Angels Notes: Halos Sign Catcher, Linked to All-Star Infielder in Potential Blockbuster Move

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels made another free agent move this week, adding a former Kansas City Royals catcher to bolster the organization's depth. The Angels also added another catcher this week via a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Additionally, the Angels have been linked to an All-Star infielder who was cut by an American League West rival. He would be a cost-effective option for the Halos to bolster the infield.

Finally, a player the Angels traded earlier this offseason has found his next home after being cut by the Atlanta Braves.

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Former Royals Catcher as Busy Offseason Continues

Angels Linked to Projected $14 Million All-Star Infielder Cut by AL West Rival

Recently-Traded Angels Pitcher Who Was Cut by New Team Signs $4 Million Deal With Mets

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

