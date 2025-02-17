Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Former AL West Rival Pitcher, Kenley Jansen’s Major Goal

Valentina Martinez

Aug 17, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts after finishing the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts after finishing the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels signed Shaun Anderson to a minor league contract. He is at the Halos' spring camp as a non-roster invitee.

The Angels bolstered the bullpen by adding four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen. The reliever has a lofty goal for 2025.

Jansen is 53 saves away from 500 career saves, an achievement only two other players have reached. There's a possibility the veteran reliever could make history with Anaheim, or at least get closer to the end goal.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Putting Former First-Round Pick In Great Position to Succeed This Year — Literally

Back of Angels Bullpen Could Suddenly Be Major Strength in 2025

Angels Sign Former Rangers Journeyman Pitcher Who Joins Team at Spring Training

Angels News: Kenley Jansen Has Lofty Personal Goal for 2025

Published
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/Angels News