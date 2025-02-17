Angels Notes: Halos Sign Former AL West Rival Pitcher, Kenley Jansen’s Major Goal
The Los Angeles Angels signed Shaun Anderson to a minor league contract. He is at the Halos' spring camp as a non-roster invitee.
The Angels bolstered the bullpen by adding four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen. The reliever has a lofty goal for 2025.
Jansen is 53 saves away from 500 career saves, an achievement only two other players have reached. There's a possibility the veteran reliever could make history with Anaheim, or at least get closer to the end goal.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news:
