Angels Notes: Halos Sign Infielder, Made Offer to All-Star, Not Close to Big Trade After All

Noah Camras

Sep 29, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Carter Kieboom (8) celebrates after a home run with catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have signed a former top prospect infielder to a minor league deal, hoping he can resurrect his career with the Halos.

Additionally, the Angels have reportedly made a contract offer to an All-Star infielder in free agency, but he declined. It's unknown if the Angels still have a shot at landing him this offseason.

Finally, after previous reports that the Angels were nearing a trade of an outfielder, more reports have come out that those were, in fact, untrue.

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Former First-Round Pick and Top Prospect

Angels Made Offer to All-Star Infielder in Free Agency, But He Declined

Angels Could Make Big Change for Anthony Rendon in 2025, Says GM

Angels Not Close to Trading Outfielder After All

