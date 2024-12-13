Angels Notes: Halos Sign Infielder, Made Offer to All-Star, Not Close to Big Trade After All
The Los Angeles Angels have signed a former top prospect infielder to a minor league deal, hoping he can resurrect his career with the Halos.
Additionally, the Angels have reportedly made a contract offer to an All-Star infielder in free agency, but he declined. It's unknown if the Angels still have a shot at landing him this offseason.
Finally, after previous reports that the Angels were nearing a trade of an outfielder, more reports have come out that those were, in fact, untrue.
Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Former First-Round Pick and Top Prospect
Angels Made Offer to All-Star Infielder in Free Agency, But He Declined
Angels Could Make Big Change for Anthony Rendon in 2025, Says GM