Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Could Make Multiple Blockbuster Signings
The Los Angeles Angels signed left-handed pitcher A.J. Block to a minor league deal. Originally drafted by Detroit in 2019, Block chose to remain at Washington State and later signed with the Kansas City Royals as a free agent after going undrafted in 2020.
The Los Angeles Angels were highly active early in the offseason but are reportedly holding off on their biggest signings until later this winter. According to Ken Rosenthal, the team could make two major deals before spring training.
Following a disappointing 63-99 season, general manager Perry Minasian has urged patience, though the Angels face an uphill battle to end their playoff drought dating back to 2014.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):