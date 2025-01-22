Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Linked to $60M Star, Lose Free Agent to Rival
The Los Angeles Angels had a very loud offseason waiting mere hours after the final pitch of the 2024 World Series to start making calls, but have been quiet in their offseason pursuits as of late. However, on Tuesday, the Halos avoided arbitration with a pitcher on a one-year deal.
The Halos may not be done yet as they are also are linked to a big name starting pitcher as they look to round our their 2025 rotation.
In other news, the Angels weren't able to bring back a player in their system last year, losing their catcher to an American League West rival.
Additionally, a former Angel catcher and Hall of Famer who caught a no-hitter three times in his career for Sandy Koufax, Bill Singer, and Nolan Ryan's first, passed away at 83. He was also the 1990 American League Manager of the Year.
And finally, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become a free agent at the end of next season, it would be a dream come true to bring him back to the team in which his father was so dominant. However, those hopes got a recent disappointing update.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Pitcher to One-Year Deal With 2026 Option
Angels Named Best Fit for $60 Million Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
Angels Free Agent Signs With Major AL West Rival
Angels Catcher Who Caught Historic No-Hitter Dies at 83
Former Angels Reliever Signs with Dodgers in Blockbuster Move
Latest Offseason Storyline Could Be Bad News for Angels' Pursuit of Superstar Slugger