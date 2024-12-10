Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Linked to All-Star Infielder, Garrett Crochet Trade?

Noah Camras

Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels signed another pitcher on Tuesday, adding to what's already been an active offseason.

Additionally, the Angels have been linked to an All-Star infielder who would be another splash acquisition for a team looking to rebound after a 99-loss season in 2024.

And finally, what would an Angels blockbuster trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet look like? Is it even possible?

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Once-Dominant Starting Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Angels Linked to All-Star Infielder Projected to Get $45 Million Deal

What Would an Angels Blockbuster Trade for Garrett Crochet Look Like?

Angels' AL West Rival Says Mike Trout 'Might Be The Best Player Ever'

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News