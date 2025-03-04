Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Make Major Roster Move, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo Injured

Gabe Smallson

Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) celebrates with left fielder Taylor Ward (3) after the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels made another signing to bolster their pitching room. With demonstrated experience from a few National League teams, this right-hander has a chance to make a name for himself on a minor league deal.

The Angels didn't stop there as a major move was made seeing a few pitchers optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake and minor league camp.

Unfortunately, the starting lineup took a bit of a hit as two key names were announced to have been bit with the injury bug. Star outfielder Taylor Ward and utility man Luis Rengifo are set to miss some time dealing with their respective ailments.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

