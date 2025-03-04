Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Make Major Roster Move, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo Injured
The Los Angeles Angels made another signing to bolster their pitching room. With demonstrated experience from a few National League teams, this right-hander has a chance to make a name for himself on a minor league deal.
The Angels didn't stop there as a major move was made seeing a few pitchers optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake and minor league camp.
Unfortunately, the starting lineup took a bit of a hit as two key names were announced to have been bit with the injury bug. Star outfielder Taylor Ward and utility man Luis Rengifo are set to miss some time dealing with their respective ailments.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Former Braves, Cardinals Pitcher in Free Agency
Angels Make First Major Roster Moves of the Spring
Angels Star Outfielder Dealing With Knee Injury, Will Miss Some Time
Angels’ Luis Rengifo Scratched From Lineup Due to Injury
Angels' Budding Star Predicted to Be Among Most Impactful Rookies in 2025
Angels Manager Ron Washington Raves About Christian Moore
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.